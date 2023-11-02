Israeli Soldiers Targeted Iranian-led Group in Catfishing Operation

Israeli soldiers have been targeted the Iran-led “Axis of Resistance” in a sophisticated catfishing operation that sought to gather intelligence for Hamas, according to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. The operation involved the use of fake profiles on Instagram, with the pretense of forming romantic relationships with IDF soldiers. The fake profiles, many of which posed as women, engaged the soldiers through messages, voice recordings, and video calls.

Hagari revealed the usernames of six Instagram profiles used in the operation, which are still active on the platform. These profiles, set to private, portrayed themselves as makeup artists, travel enthusiasts, and individuals with shared interests. Their objective was to establish contact with IDF soldiers and extract sensitive information, including details about military bases, transportation, and photographs of teams and vehicles.

To enhance the credibility of the fake profiles, a network of additional profiles posing as parents, siblings, and friends was established. The “Axis of Resistance” employed dozens of such fake profiles across various social media platforms, with a particular focus on Instagram.

While the IDF has brought this catfishing operation to light, Instagram has not responded to the accusations and inquiries made the IDF.

An IDF information security official urged soldiers to remain cautious in similar situations, highlighting the “dangerous network of temptation.” The official stressed the importance of actively identifying and thwarting these fraud infrastructures to safeguard critical information.

The exposure of this catfishing operation highlights the evolving tactics that anti-Israel groups employ to gather intelligence. It also serves as a reminder of the constant need for vigilance and information security within the IDF.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is catfishing?

Catfishing is a deceptive practice where individuals create fake online personas to establish false identities and engage with unsuspecting victims for various purposes, often to extract personal information or deceive them in some way.

Who is the “Axis of Resistance”?

The “Axis of Resistance” is a term used to describe an alliance of anti-Israel groups, led Iran, seeking to counter Israel’s influence and objectives in the region. The alliance includes militant group Hezbollah, among others.