A recent analysis conducted Canopy.us, an AI app specializing in digital family safety, has revealed that Israel is one of the countries most active in removing TikTok content. The study examined the number of video removals as a percentage of the local population using the app from January to March 2023.

The results of the analysis are as follows:

1. Pakistan – 70.91%

2. Azerbaijan – 65.30%

3. Dominican Republic – 21.70%

4. United Kingdom – 19.65%

5. Cambodia – 17.33%

6. Algeria – 14.48%

7. Turkey – 13.36%

8. Israel – 12.75%

9. Saudi Arabia – 11.85%

10. Philippines – 10.43%

Pakistan led the rankings with 70.91% of TikTok videos being removed, followed Azerbaijan with 65.30%. Israel ranked eighth, with 12.75% of videos being taken down. The removal of content these countries indicates a growing concern over the moderation policies employed TikTok.

The study also examined the reasons commonly cited for content removal. The most common reason, accounting for 30% of video removals, was minor safety. The display of illegal activities was the second most common reason, while adult nudity and sexual activities ranked third. These justifications are often used national governments to remove offensive content.

There have been several issues highlighted that necessitate stricter moderation on TikTok. These include cyberbullying, predatory behavior, and scams. As a result, there has been a push to expand content removal and implement stronger age restrictions, as the app is accessible to users as young as 13 years old.

Overall, the analysis conducted Canopy.us sheds light on the growing concerns surrounding TikTok’s content moderation policies. Countries like Israel are taking active measures to ensure the safety and appropriateness of the content available on the platform.

Source: Canopy.us