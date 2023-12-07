Increased Threat Level for Israelis Traveling Abroad

A new report from the National Security Council (NSC) has raised the threat level for Israelis traveling abroad in response to the ongoing Gaza war. The report identifies increased efforts Iran and its proxies, including Hamas and Global Jihad factions, to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.

The NSC urges Israelis to carefully consider their travel plans and weigh the potential risks associated with certain destinations. While the report does not explicitly discourage travel, it highlights the need for increased precautions due to the unprecedented level of potential violence, including terror attempts and rising antisemitism.

The report categorizes countries into different threat levels, ranging from Level 1, where basic precautionary measures are advised, to Level 3, which recommends consideration of essential travel only. Major Western countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, Sweden, and the Netherlands have been raised to a higher level of concern.

Additionally, Middle Eastern countries and those bordering Iran, as well as several Muslim countries in Asia, have been designated as areas where travel should be postponed. The NSC advises Israelis to stay away from demonstrations and protests, and to closely monitor current events in their destination country for any anti-Israeli or anti-Jewish activity.

To further ensure their safety, travelers are advised to avoid exhibiting Israeli and Jewish symbols and to avoid large gatherings of Israeli and Jewish officials. It is also recommended to keep the contact information of the embassy or consulate, as well as emergency services, readily available.

While the NSC’s report aims to provide guidance and raise awareness about the increased threats, individuals should exercise caution and stay informed about potential risks before making any travel plans.