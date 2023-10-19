Israel’s Police Chief Threatens Protesters in Support of Gaza

Israel’s police chief, Kobi Shabtai, has declared “zero tolerance” for protests in support of Gaza within Israel. In a video posted on the Israeli police’s TikTok channel, Shabtai warned anti-war demonstrators that they would be sent to Gaza, which has been under continuous bombardment Israel for nearly two weeks. His remarks followed the arrest of six people at a rally in Haifa supporting Gaza.

Shabtai stated that there would be no authorization for protests and that Israel is in a state of war, not allowing any form of incitement or provocative actions. Israel Police spokesman Eli Levy reported that 63 people have been arrested in Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7 due to suspicions of supporting or inciting “terror.” The police are also monitoring social media to identify Palestinians in Israel expressing support for Hamas, the governing group in Gaza.

Israel has implemented a complete siege on Gaza, taking control over food, water, electricity, and fuel supplies for its 2.3 million inhabitants. This action was in response to an attack launched Hamas fighters from Gaza into southern Israel. The ensuing Israeli airstrikes have caused immense devastation, resulting in the deaths of over 3,400 Palestinians and the injury of more than 12,000 others.

Additionally, the Israeli parliament’s ethics panel has voted to suspend left-wing parliament member Ofer Cassif for making anti-Israel statements. Cassif claimed that the Israeli government, led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, enacted a plan in Gaza comparable to the Nazis’ “Final Solution” against Jews in Europe. The suspension will last for 45 days.

Cassif expressed his condemnation of Hamas’ actions but stressed his right to speak out against the occupation and the war while emphasizing the importance of peace and justice for all. He criticized the decision as another blow to freedom of political expression.

