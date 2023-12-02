New Article: Canada’s Complex Foreign Policy on Israel-Palestine

Canada’s foreign policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has long been a subject of controversy and debate. While the country officially supports a two-state solution and condemns illegal Israeli settlements, experts argue that Canada’s actions often contradict its stated positions.

In the midst of the recent bombardment of Gaza the Israeli military, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tougher tone caught the attention of many. Trudeau expressed concern for the suffering of Palestinian civilians and called on Israel to exercise maximum restraint. However, critics point out that Canada’s response has been inconsistent, with the prime minister often stepping back from his statements after facing backlash from pro-Israel lobby groups.

One of the key factors influencing Canada’s foreign policy on Israel-Palestine is its desire to maintain a middle ground position. Unlike the United States, Canada aims to balance its relationships with both Israelis and Palestinians. However, this approach has led to accusations of a “schizophrenic” policy that lacks coherence and fails to effectively address the realities on the ground.

Human rights advocates argue that Canada’s blind spot when it comes to Israel has resulted in a lack of accountability for rights abuses. Despite the ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which has caused immense suffering and claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians, Canada has not taken concrete steps to hold Israel accountable.

Experts suggest that Canada’s foreign policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is influenced both domestic and international considerations. The country faces pressure from pro-Israel lobby groups and political calculations, which sometimes lead to conflicting actions and statements.

The question remains: can public outrage shape Canada’s strategy on this issue? While it is difficult to predict the future, increased awareness and pressure from the public could potentially push Canada to adopt a more principled and consistent approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

