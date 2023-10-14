Mothers Share Their Stories of Survival during Hamas Attack in Israel

Mothers in the Be’eri kibbutz in southern Israel shared their horrifying experiences during a day-long attack Hamas militants. The women communicated with each other through a WhatsApp group as the militants roamed the neighborhood, shooting and setting houses on fire. They recounted the sounds of screams and explosions outside, shared instructions on how to deal with the smoke entering their rooms, and repeatedly asked for help. However, in some cases, help never arrived. As the hours passed, they questioned the whereabouts of the army and why help was taking so long. The group’s name was eventually changed to “Mothers of Be’eri – Emergency” as desperation grew. Survivors estimate that around 100 people were killed and many were taken hostage.

The chat conversations provide unprecedented details of how Hamas pursued, killed, and burned people in their own homes. They also document the resilience and support among the community members. However, it also highlights the growing despair as it became apparent that they wouldn’t be rescued quickly the Israeli government.

One survivor, Dafna Gerster, recalls waking up to the sound of rockets and realizing that something was different. The community rushed to their secure rooms, but soon learned that the threat extended beyond missiles. CCTV footage verified the BBC shows Hamas militants entering the kibbutz and later leaving on motorcycles. Panic ensued as people struggled to secure their doors and feared the militants could enter their rooms.

The stories shared these mothers offer a glimpse into the terror and desperation they faced during the Hamas attack. It sheds light on the resilience and support within the community, but also raises questions about the response time and rescue efforts the Israeli authorities.

