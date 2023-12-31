Israel’s Social Media Battle

Israel is currently facing a significant challenge in the realm of social media. Public perception of the ongoing conflict with Palestinians has been greatly influenced the narratives that dominate social media platforms. While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are delivering crushing blows to Hamas on the ground, Israel is not faring as well on social media.

Recent polls have shown a decline in Americans’ support for Israel, with sympathy for the Palestinians on the rise. This shift in public opinion is particularly evident among younger Americans, who are increasingly identifying with the Palestinians. The generational divide exposed these polls is a cause for concern, as it highlights the need for Israel to develop a more effective PR strategy to reach young Americans on social media platforms.

A recent study The Washington Post revealed that hashtags supporting the Palestinians have significantly outnumbered those in favor of Israel on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for the gruesome surprise attack on Israeli civilians, has mastered the art of constructing a narrative that portrays Israel as a ruthless aggressor. Their disinformation-warfare operatives have successfully spread false claims and fabrications, which are amplified mass media outlets and social platforms.

To reverse this trend, Israel and its supporters must mount a concerted effort to win the hearts and minds of younger generations. This involves not only defending Israel’s actions during times of war but also proactively educating about the complexities of the conflict. The narrative should focus on Israel’s commitment to peace, coexistence, and democratic values. Accuracy and facts should counter lies, and personal stories should be shared to humanize both Israelis and Palestinians.

It is crucial for the wider Jewish community to abandon the belief that Israel is “bad at PR” and embrace modern technologies and strategies. The power of social media influencers and digital platforms should be leveraged to disseminate accurate information, engage in constructive dialogue, and rapidly respond to challenges and disinformation.

By effectively utilizing social media, Israel can ensure that its messages reach not only current allies but also the leaders and decision-makers of tomorrow. Winning the battle for public opinion is crucial in an era dominated social media, as bite-sized tweets, TikTok videos, and Instagram reels can have a significant impact on shaping public perception. Israel cannot afford to lose this war for the hearts and minds of the youngest generation.