Israel Declares War on Hamas After Unprecedented Attack

Israel has declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas following a large-scale surprise assault carried out Hamas on Saturday. The attack involved airstrikes, naval attacks, and land incursions into Israeli territory. The assault resulted in an estimated 900 deaths in Israel, prompting a retaliatory response from Israel with airstrikes on Gaza that have killed at least 560 people. Hamas claimed to have taken at least 100 hostages as they retreated into Gaza.

The attack began with militants firing thousands of rockets at Israeli towns before breaching the heavily fortified border fence and infiltrating Israeli territory. In the ensuing fighting, hundreds of people were killed, including civilians and soldiers. Israeli forces regained control after more than two days of intense clashes.

The tactics and scale of the attack were unprecedented for Israel, as it has not faced such street battles on its own territory since the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Additionally, Hamas has never before conducted a terror attack of this magnitude, which resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians. The operation was named “Al-Aqsa Storm” Hamas, and it was claimed to be a response to Israeli attacks, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque, and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

In response, Israel has launched “Operation Swords of Iron,” targeting approximately 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza and resulting in hundreds of deaths. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has urged civilians in Gaza to evacuate their residences for their own safety. Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has ordered a complete siege on Gaza, closing all crossings and cutting off essential supplies such as electricity, food, and water.

The tension and violence between Israelis and Palestinians have persisted for decades, with thousands of lives lost and many more injured on both sides. This year, the conflict reached significant levels, with the highest number of casualties in nearly two decades. Gaza, which has been under Hamas control since 2007, has faced a strict siege and blockade Israel and Egypt. The territory has been described as an “open-air prison” Human Rights Watch, with a large portion of the population living in poverty and relying on humanitarian aid.

Hamas and Israel have engaged in multiple wars, with the most recent one occurring in 2021. Saturday’s assault coincided with the anniversary of the 1973 war, in which Israel’s Arab neighbors launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.