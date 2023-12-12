Israeli Forces Launch Intense Attack on Gaza

Israeli forces have launched a major assault on southern Gaza’s main city, Khan Younis, in what they are calling the most intense day of combat since the ground operations against Hamas militants began five weeks ago. Hospitals in the area are struggling to cope with the high number of casualties, as Palestinian dead and wounded continue to increase. Israeli troops, backed warplanes, have reportedly reached the heart of the city and are surrounding it. The Israeli military’s Southern Command has described the day of combat as the most intense they have experienced since the start of the ground operation. They are currently fighting in Jabalia, a large urban refugee camp, and in Shuja’iyya, east of Gaza City. The al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, claim to have destroyed or damaged 24 Israeli military vehicles and killed or wounded eight Israeli soldiers in various areas of Khan Younis. Gaza health officials have reported that many people were killed in an Israeli strike on houses in Deir al-Balah, north of Khan Younis, but Reuters has not been able to confirm the death toll. Israeli forces have dropped leaflets urging residents to stay inside shelters and hospitals during the assault.