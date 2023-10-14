Why African Countries Are Divided Over the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Last Saturday, as reports of Hamas fighters attacking southern Israel flooded phones and televisions worldwide, Kenyan President William Ruto expressed solidarity with Israel on the social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter). This endorsement of Israel’s position highlights the growing influence of Israel in Africa.

African governments have taken different sides in the conflict, with South Africa blaming Israel for the escalation, while other countries like Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo aligning with Israel. This division reflects each government’s attempt to compartmentalize their interests, experts say, as some countries prioritize deep-rooted ties with the Palestinian movement, while others are drawn to the technological advancements, military assistance, and aid offered Israel.

Historically, African countries sympathized with the Palestinian struggle for independence following the brutal colonial rule inflicted on them. The Organization of African Unity (OAU) severed ties with Israel after the October War of 1973. However, the continent’s stance towards Israel has shifted over the years, with 44 of 54 African countries now recognizing Israel’s statehood, and close to 30 having diplomatic representations in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s expertise in agriculture has played a significant role in this changing dynamic, as many African nations battle food insecurity and extreme weather conditions. Additionally, trade and security interests have also contributed to the warm relations between African countries and Israel.

While African nations like South Africa have been vocal in their support for Palestine, the relationship between African countries and Israel is multifaceted. The outcome of this conflict and the future direction of Africa’s stance will depend on which factor takes precedence: historical ties with Palestine or the benefits offered Israel.

