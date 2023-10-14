Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Individual for Posting Objectionable Content Supporting Palestine on Social Media

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has triggered a case in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, India. The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case against two individuals and apprehended one of them for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media in favor of Palestine. The arrested person has been identified as Atif Chaudhary, a cleric residing in the Haidaria locality.

According to the police, Atif Chaudhary and Suhail Ansari of Chaudharana posted content supporting Palestine on their social media accounts on October 8. The complaint was lodged Inspector Ravi Mehta at Maudaha Kotwali police station. The complaint mentioned that Atif Chaudhary created a private Instagram account from which a post in support of Palestine was made on October 8. Additionally, similar messages were spread through Suhail Ansari’s WhatsApp status on October 12, accompanied objectionable language.

The purpose of the complaint was to highlight the potential disruption of religious and social harmony in the town. The actions of the accused individuals have caused anger among the people, raising concerns about the disturbance of peace.

SK Saini, the station in-charge of Maudaha, confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation has commenced against Atif Chaudhary and Suheel Siddiqui. One of the accused has been arrested, while efforts are underway to locate the other accused.

This incident reflects the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on social media platforms globally. While freedom of speech is essential, it is crucial to exercise it responsibly and avoid propagating content that can potentially harm religious and social harmony.

