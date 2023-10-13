Meta’s Threads App Faces Test Amid Misinformation on Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Instagram-linked app Threads, launched Meta in July, is facing its first test as users seek information on the Israel-Hamas conflict. While other social networks like Telegram and Twitter are rampant with misinformation in the form of repurposed videos and manipulated images, Threads is experiencing a different kind of experience. The app explicitly deprioritizes news content and focuses on providing a kinder and friendlier experience for users.

This difference in approach has resulted in fewer instances of viral falsehoods on Threads compared to other platforms. The limited engagement of debunked misinformation on the app indicates that threads are being actively moderated to prevent the spread of false information. Not emphasizing news content and avoiding the amplification of news posts may be contributing factors to the lack of misinformation on Threads.

Threads initially gained popularity, attracting brands and celebrities who posted non-controversial content. However, the number of active users dropped about 80% after the first month. The future of Threads in terms of content moderation and misinformation remains uncertain, as Meta’s other properties, Facebook and Instagram, have struggled to control misinformation and violent content on their platforms.

Unlike platforms where users directly monetize their content, Threads does not provide a financial incentive for spreading misinformation. On platforms like Twitter, verified accounts can monetize their content through ads or subscriptions, leading to the spread of misleading and false information. Threads does not offer this monetization feature.

Threads provides a different experience for users seeking information on the Israel-Hamas conflict, focusing on a kinder and friendlier social media environment. While other platforms struggle with the spread of misinformation, Threads has taken a different approach to moderation and content amplification, resulting in a visibly different experience for users.

Sources: The Guardian