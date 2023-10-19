Israel Allows Entry of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza from Egypt After U.S. Pressure

In the latest development regarding Israel and Gaza, Israel has agreed to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt. This decision comes after pressure from the United States to ease the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Protesters on Capitol Hill have been calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza, leading to hundreds of arrests. The situation on the ground remains tense and volatile, with both sides continuing to experience violence.

To address the ongoing crisis, President Biden has announced $100 million in humanitarian aid to both Gaza and the West Bank. His administration is actively working towards a peaceful resolution and supporting the people affected the conflict. Biden is also planning to give a speech following his visit to Israel, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday.

In other news, Republicans are contemplating their next steps after Jim Jordan’s second defeat in the House speaker vote. As the chaos surrounding the speaker position grows, there is talk of empowering McHenry. The future of the Republican Party’s leadership is uncertain and will likely be a topic of discussion in the coming days.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates have reached 8%, prompting questions about whether it is still a good time to buy a home. CNBC explores this question and provides insights into the current state of the housing market.

In a surprising turn of events, a court employee was arrested for approaching Donald Trump during a civil trial. The incident highlights the security concerns surrounding high-profile trials and the measures put in place to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

In the entertainment world, Netflix has announced a price hike despite its recent success in cracking down on password sharing. Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his role in “Rocky,” has sadly passed away at the age of 83. And in sports, the Aces have rallied past the Liberty to win their second consecutive WNBA title in a thrilling Game 4.

