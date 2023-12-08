Israel’s Military Enters Khan Younis, Intensifying Conflict in Gaza

In a significant escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli troops have entered Khan Younis, the second-largest city in the Gaza Strip. This move comes after weeks of intense fighting in northern Gaza, with the Israeli military now advancing deeper into southern Gaza. Major General Yaron Finkelman, the commander of Israeli troops in southern Gaza, stated that the goal is to continue attacking the terrorist organization Hamas, which operates in the area. The troops have already engaged militants in intense battles, resulting in numerous casualties.

The death toll in Gaza is rapidly increasing, with nearly 16,000 Palestinians killed and most of the population displaced. While Israel acknowledges the number of civilian casualties, they attribute it to the militants’ presence in residential areas and their use of Palestinians as human shields. Israel has stated that their assault on Gaza will not stop until Hamas is crushed.

Meanwhile, developments in the conflict continue to unfold. The State Department announced travel bans on extremist Jewish settlers involved in attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The Lebanese army reported that a military center was bombed Israel, killing a soldier and injuring three others. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be tried for war crimes. The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are working on a longer truce, despite Israel calling its negotiators home. Additionally, the United States has pledged an additional $21 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

The United Nations has issued a warning that there are no safe zones in Gaza. Limited humanitarian aid is being delivered to the Rafah region in southern Gaza, but the ongoing hostilities have made it impossible to distribute essentials like food, water, and medicine to most people in the area. Prime Minister Netanyahu has asserted that Israel must maintain security control of the Gaza Strip even after the war ends, going against the desires of the U.S. The Biden administration has called for Gaza to be ruled Palestinians after the conflict, with the reformed Palestinian Authority as the preferred option.

The intensified bombardment and ground incursion Israeli forces have caused unimaginable suffering in Gaza’s southern half. The continued airstrikes and lack of access to safer zones have resulted in civilian casualties, including children. Israel claims to be directing civilians to safer areas but acknowledges the difficulty faced many in reaching these zones.

As the Israeli military’s offensive in Gaza intensifies, the international community continues to seek a resolution to the conflict and provide much-needed humanitarian aid to those affected.