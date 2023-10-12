Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Updates and Developments

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues into its sixth day, the situation remains tense and volatile. Here are the main developments as of Thursday, October 12, 2023:

Fighting

Israel’s military has conducted a large-scale strike on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza. Concrete details about the strike have not been provided.

Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, is under a total siege imposed Israel. This has resulted in a scarcity of essential supplies, such as food and fuel. The only power station in the area has also stopped working, causing electricity shortages.

In response to a rocket attack Hezbollah, Israeli shelling has hit southern Lebanese towns.

Several governments around the world have arranged repatriation flights for their citizens in Tel Aviv due to the escalating war.

Hamas fighters, who are holding Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage, have threatened to execute a captive for each strike on Gaza homes. However, there is no evidence suggesting that this threat has been carried out.

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades released a video showing the release of a female hostage and two children.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was filmed running into a building in Israel as a siren sounded.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has indicated that a ground offensive in Gaza is imminent.

Politics

Israel has formed an emergency unity government, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Benny Gantz sitting in a war cabinet.

This move was made in response to the Israeli military’s efforts to root out Hamas in Gaza.

Human Impact

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with approximately 5,600 wounded. In Israel, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,300, with more than 3,300 injured.

Twenty-one Thai nationals have been killed following the Hamas attack in Israel.

Eleven workers with the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) and five members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been killed in Israeli air attacks on Gaza.

Israeli schools will shift to remote learning due to the ongoing conflict.

Israeli volunteers have assisted gravediggers at the main military cemetery, aiding in the burials of slain soldiers.

Diplomacy and International Reaction

Initial US intelligence reports indicate that key Iranian leaders were surprised Hamas’s attacks on Israel.

The EU has urged major technology companies to remove illegal content related to the conflict or face legal penalties.

Pope Francis called for the release of all hostages taken Hamas fighters, expressing concern over the total siege of Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel to show solidarity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel’s response, labeling it disproportionate and expressing concern over the impact on civilians.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, affirmed the EU’s commitment to humanitarian support for the Palestinian people and stated the need to review financial assistance.

Market and Business

Oil prices have fallen as fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East have diminished.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has extended his term given the emergency situation and challenges faced the Israeli economy.

The cost of insuring Israel’s debt against default has surged to the highest level since 2013.

International airlines have suspended hundreds of flights to and from Tel Aviv.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen maintains her view of a soft landing for the American economy, despite additional concerns arising from the conflict in Israel.

Sources:

– Reuters