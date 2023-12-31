Israeli Troops Rely on Social Media for Targeting During Attack: Investigation

A recent investigation the New York Times reveals that Israeli troops faced disorganization and lack of preparedness during the October 7 attack Hamas. The report highlights that soldiers were understaffed and relied on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram for targeting information.

Instead of having a well-defined plan and effective communication channels, the Israeli forces found themselves improvising and turning to news reports and social media posts for guidance. Commandos entered the battle with limited combat readiness, while helicopter pilots were tasked with choosing targets based on information gathered from social media.

One concerning finding from the investigation was the lack of a defense plan or training for such a significant attack Hamas. According to Amir Avivi, a former deputy commander of the Gaza Division, there was no prior preparation for a surprise attack of this magnitude.

The Israeli army has yet to respond to the specific findings outlined in the New York Times report. However, they commented that they would address the questions at a later stage.

This investigation sheds light on the challenges faced Israeli troops during the attack and raises questions about the effectiveness of their military strategies. The reliance on social media and news reports as a primary source of information for targeting suggests a potential vulnerability in their operational tactics. It also highlights the importance of a well-developed defense plan to handle unexpected circumstances.

Further research and analysis will likely be needed to fully comprehend the implications of this investigation and to identify potential improvements in Israel’s military preparedness.