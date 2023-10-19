Social Media Companies Under Pressure to Crack Down on Violent Content and Disinformation Following Israel-Hamas Conflict

Following the recent terrorist attack Hamas on Israel, social media companies such as Meta and TikTok are facing increasing pressure to crack down on violent content, hate speech, and disinformation. Both platforms have committed to tightening security measures and stepping up moderation in response to the attacks. However, they are now under scrutiny from the European Commission to ensure that their response complies with the Digital Services Act (DSA), which holds large social media companies accountable for preventing illegal content from being posted on their platforms.

The European Commission has sent letters to X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, reminding them of their responsibility to keep illegal content and disinformation off their platforms in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Additionally, Meta and TikTok are now being formally requested the European Commission to provide information on how they are handling illegal content and disinformation related to the war. They have until October 25th to respond, after which the Commission will evaluate their responses and determine the next steps.

In response to the EU commissioner’s inquiry, TikTok has released a blog post outlining its moderation policies. The platform has removed over 500,000 videos and 8,000 livestreams in the region since the attacks, and has added more moderators who can speak Arabic and Hebrew to its team.

Meta, in its blog post, stated that it has removed seven times as much content on a daily basis for violating its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy in Hebrew and Arabic since the attacks began. The company did not mention the EU or the DSA in its post, but it comes shortly after the European Commissioner reminded Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg of their obligations to limit disinformation and illegal content on their platforms.

The EU has also opened an investigation into X to ensure its compliance with the DSA. The investigation was initiated based on indications of the alleged spreading of illegal content, disinformation, hate speech, and violent content on the platform.

Overall, social media companies are facing increasing pressure to take action against violent content, hate speech, and disinformation surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The European Commission is closely monitoring their responses and holds them accountable for maintaining a safe online environment.

