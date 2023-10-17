Google CEO Faces Backlash for Silence on Palestinian Deaths in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is facing criticism on social media for not speaking out on the plight of innocent Palestinians killed in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Pichai’s recent posts condemning Hamas’s attack on Israel and addressing antisemitism have sparked outrage among some online users who accuse him of remaining silent on the Palestinian casualties.

The backlash began when a user named Ariel Koren pointed out Pichai’s lack of mention regarding Palestinians in his posts. Koren highlighted that Pichai expressed concern for Israeli workers in Google’s Israel offices but did not address the suffering of Palestinians.

The criticism escalated when Koren accused Pichai of endorsing the alleged genocide happening in Gaza remaining silent. She also mentioned the controversy surrounding Google’s alleged involvement in building artificial intelligence for the Israeli military.

This post Koren gained significant attention on social media, with thousands of shares and widespread agreement from others who criticized Pichai for his silence. Many comments emphasized the need for Pichai to use his platform to raise awareness of the Palestinian deaths and the dire conditions faced the people of Gaza.

Google has not yet responded to the online backlash against Pichai. However, it is worth noting that Pichai’s role as the CEO of Google may influence his public statements and the potential conflicts or limitations he faces.

