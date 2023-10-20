China Debates Israel-Hamas Conflict on Social Media

A debate over the Israel-Hamas conflict has arisen on China’s tightly controlled social media platforms, with supporters of Israel’s right to retaliate and pro-Palestinian voices engaging in a heated discussion. The conflict has garnered significant attention in China, with posts about the war frequently appearing in the top trending lists on platforms such as Weibo.

While there are many sympathetic posts towards Israel, criticism of its actions is also growing, accompanied a rise in antisemitic views. These antisemitic views have been allowed to proliferate China’s powerful online censors, leading to concerns about the safety of Israelis and Jews in China. In fact, an Israeli diplomat from the embassy in Beijing was recently stabbed.

The Israeli Embassy has called on the Chinese government to issue a stronger condemnation of Hamas, as the current sentiment is seen as putting Israelis and Jews in critical danger. China has condemned acts that harm civilians but has not explicitly targeted Hamas in its statements, unlike many Western nations.

While Beijing has attempted to maintain a neutral tone in its official statements, state media coverage has highlighted Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza and the resulting devastation. China’s government has recently increased its criticism of Israel’s siege of Gaza and has called for an immediate ceasefire.

In the Chinese social media space, prominent nationalist influencers who are often hostile towards the West have shared anti-Israel posts. Some of these posts include antisemitic conspiracies and hateful comments. These influencers, who have large followings, often compete for attention making outlandish claims. The lack of accurate information has also contributed to the promotion of harmful stereotypes.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has sparked a divisive discussion on China’s social media platforms, highlighting the complexities of international conflicts and the role of social media in shaping public opinion.

Sources: CNN