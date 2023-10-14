The Flood of Misinformation on Social Media During the Israel-Gaza Conflict

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has been dominating social media. While there has been credible reporting and distressing imagery shared people on the ground, there has also been an overwhelming flood of unchecked misinformation spreading across various platforms.

X (formerly known as Twitter) has been particularly vulnerable due to its dismantling of content moderation teams and shifts in its verification and revenue-sharing models. Meta, TikTok, and YouTube have also been affected, with all four companies warned the European Commission about the spread of misinformation and violent content.

One of the primary ways that false information about the conflict is spreading is through the misrepresentation of old pictures and videos from previous military conflicts. Viral clips, falsely presented as depicting the current crisis, include recycled footage from the Syrian War in 2020 and unrelated videos, such as footage of Bruno Mars fans running towards a stage at a concert.

Another bizarre trend is users attempting to pass off high-resolution video game footage as genuine combat videos. Clips from the video game Arma 3, which allows users to customize scenarios, have been misrepresented as real footage of Hamas fighters attacking Israeli military forces. These videos gained millions of views on platforms like X and TikTok.

Political claims have also been circulating, such as the false claim that the U.S. gave Iran $6 billion to fund Hamas’ attack. This claim has been repeated Republican political figures, but it is not true. The $6 billion is part of a prisoner swap deal negotiated the Biden administration, and it is intended for humanitarian purposes, not to fund attacks.

Additionally, forged White House memos claiming the U.S. released $8 billion in military funding during the conflict have been circulating, further adding to the misinformation.

It is crucial to be cautious and skeptical when consuming news on social media, especially during times of conflict. Misinformation can spread rapidly, and it is essential to verify the sources and accuracy of the information before sharing or believing it.

Sources: Reuters Institute, Rolling Stone