Australian Jewish community defends Israel’s actions in Gaza

Members of the Australian Jewish community have responded to comments from Labor MPs Ed Husic and Anne Aly, who criticized the “collective punishment” of Palestinians in Gaza. The members of the community launched a campaign for the release of Israelis taken hostage Hamas. Alex Ryvchin, the co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, defended Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, stating that defeating Hamas is the only way to save lives in both Israel and Gaza. He criticized human rights groups Amnesty International and Oxfam, as well as the Australian Greens, for not condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel or campaigning for the release of hostages. Ryvchin called their silence an affront to human rights and stated that it places them on the wrong side of history and humanity.

In NSW, 12 state Labor MPs have declared their support for Palestine and called for all actors, including Israel, to follow international law. This statement, released the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Palestine group, condemns the actions of Hamas as inhumane and calls for the immediate release of hostages. It also calls on the Australian government to clearly call upon all actors to comply with international humanitarian law. The statement highlights the internal division within Labor over Australia’s response to the war, including the illuminating of the Sydney Opera House in the colors of the Israeli flag and the political condemnation of pro-Palestinian protests.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil responded to remarks from her cabinet colleague Ed Husic, who said that Palestinians in Gaza were being subjected to collective punishment. O’Neil acknowledged the loss of innocent life on both sides of the conflict and stated that the Australian government grieves for all loss of innocent life, regardless of religion or nationality.

Source:

– https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/husic-warns-palestinians-feel-forgotten-in-israel-hamas-war-response-20211009-p589l1.html