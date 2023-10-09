Sonny Bill Williams Faces Backlash for Supporting Controversial Claim about Hamas

Sonny Bill Williams, a prominent New Zealand sports figure, has received criticism on social media for expressing support for a claim that Hamas militants attacking Israel should be referred to as “freedom fighters” rather than terrorists. Williams, who is a devout Muslim and currently works as a broadcaster for Australia’s Stan Sports, shared a post on social media from American law professor Khaled Beydoun that questioned the double standard in labeling Ukrainian civilians defending their families as freedom fighters while Palestinians in Gaza are called terrorists for engaging in similar activities.

The post garnered over 13,000 likes but also sparked outrage, with many condemning Williams for endorsing the claim. Critics pointed out the well-documented evidence of Hamas targeting innocent civilians, while supporters defended Palestine’s struggle for freedom. The controversy surrounding Williams’ views has heightened the ongoing debate over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Williams has been an influential figure in multiple sports, excelling in rugby and rugby league for teams such as the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters, as well as winning two Rugby World Cups with the All Blacks. He later ventured into boxing and has achieved a 9-1 professional record.

This incident highlights the tensions and strong opinions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with individuals from various backgrounds expressing differing views. It also serves as a reminder of the power of social media in amplifying and intensifying public discourse.

Definitions:

– Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip.

– Freedom fighters: Individuals or groups engaged in armed resistance against what they perceive as oppression or occupation, fighting for the liberation of their people.

– Terrorists: Individuals or groups who use violence, fear, or intimidation to achieve political or ideological goals.

Sources: Sonny Bill Williams, Newshub.