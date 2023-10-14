Telegram Stands Firm on Not Blocking Israel-Hamas Content Despite EU Pressure

Social media platform, Telegram, has made it clear that it will not ban or block any content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, despite pressure from the European Union. In a broadcast message on the platform, CEO Pavel Durov emphasized that Telegram does not operate like other platforms that push all types of content to users. Instead, users have the ability to subscribe to what they want to see.

This decision Telegram goes against the EU’s warning to all social media platforms to prevent the spread of disinformation and illegal content about the war. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently announced that it would be blocking all Hamas-related content across its platforms in compliance with the EU’s request.

Durov defended Telegram’s stance, stating that while the platform’s moderators and AI tools actively remove obviously harmful content, it becomes more challenging when it comes to war-related coverage. He gave an example of Hamas using Telegram to warn civilians of impending missile strikes, asking whether shutting down their channel would save lives or endanger more. Durov believes that complex situations like these require careful consideration and take into account the differences between social platforms.

Unlike other apps that algorithmically promote shocking content, Telegram’s users only receive the content to which they’ve subscribed. This means that Telegram channels are unlikely to significantly amplify propaganda and instead serve as valuable sources of first-hand information for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers.

On the other hand, Meta has taken a different approach blocking all pro-Hamas posts and removing content that identifies hostages taken Hamas, even if it is done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation. X, formerly Twitter, has also been actively removing or labeling tens of thousands of pieces of content related to the conflict.

As the debate around blocking or allowing war-related content continues, each platform has its own approach in balancing the need to combat disinformation while ensuring users have access to valuable information.

