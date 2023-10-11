Israeli Woman Shares Heartbreaking WhatsApp Message from Missing Sister Amid Hamas Attacks

An Israeli woman, Gaya Kalderon, has shared the heartbreaking message left her teenage sister in a family WhatsApp group before they disappeared during the recent Hamas attacks. Kalderon’s father, sister, brother, grandmother, and cousin went missing from their homes in Nir Oz kibbutz. This happened on the day Hamas sent fighters across the border of Gaza and fired thousands of rockets into Israel. In retaliation, Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip from food, fuel, and other supplies. As the death toll rose, Kalderon’s family members vanished.

Kalderon revealed that she was woken sirens on Saturday morning and called her family to ask if they were okay. Their response indicated that they were not and did not know what was happening. In a WhatsApp chat, her 16-year-old sister wrote, “Mom, I love you.” This message left Kalderon with a sense that her sister knew something was about to happen. Video footage, which Kalderon claims shows her younger brother being taken away gunmen, has also emerged.

Kalderon expressed her pain and helplessness, stating that she tried to protect her siblings her whole life, but she couldn’t do it this time. While watching the video, she noticed that her brother, Erez, did not appear to have blood on him, which gave her hope that he was alive and with the rest of the family. However, their current whereabouts remain unknown.

The international community has condemned the attacks Hamas, and Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations reported that Hamas fighters were holding around 150 people hostage. In response, Hamas threatened to execute civilian hostages if Israel struck Palestinians without warning. The ongoing blockade of Gaza and the “Israeli occupation” have been cited as reasons for the escalation of attacks Hamas.

Sources: Reuters

Definitions: Hamas – a militant Islamic fundamentalist group that governs the Gaza Strip.