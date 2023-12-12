Israeli Forces Enter Southern Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Israel has launched a ground operation into southern Gaza after days of intense bombing. Initial reports and verified images indicate that Israeli tanks are operating near the city of Khan Younis. The head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that they are engaging in military action in both the north and south of Gaza. The IDF has stated that they are conducting face-to-face battles with terrorists in their efforts to expand the ground incursion across all of Gaza.

Since the recent ceasefire ended, Israel has resumed its large-scale bombing campaign on Gaza, which residents of Khan Younis have described as the heaviest wave of attacks yet. In response, the Israeli army has issued evacuation orders for several districts of Khan Younis, suggesting that Hamas leadership may be hiding in the city. The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with a UN official describing a “degree of panic” in the local hospital and referring to it as a “warzone”. Children and civilians are suffering from severe injuries, burns, and shrapnel wounds.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported that over 500 people have been killed since the bombing resumed, bringing the total death toll to over 15,500 since the start of the war. Mohammed Ghalayini, a British-Palestinian who has stayed in Gaza, has called the situation in the city “beyond catastrophic,” noting the severe shortage of essential resources such as food, water, and power.

In response to this escalating conflict, the IDF has begun posting maps of areas to be attacked online, along with other measures like phone calls and leaflets dropped from planes, in an attempt to warn people to evacuate. The IDF claims that these actions are necessary due to Hamas embedding its military operations within civilian neighborhoods. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior adviser has stated that civilians are not the targets and that the IDF is working to minimize civilian casualties. The IDF has also reported the destruction of hundreds of “terror tunnels” used Hamas in Gaza.

As the conflict continues, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with a significant number of displaced Palestinians and an urgent need for humanitarian assistance. The international community must work towards a peaceful resolution to prevent further suffering and loss of life.