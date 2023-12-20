UN Aid Official Warns of Dire Starvation Crisis in Gaza

A senior United Nations (UN) aid official has issued a dire warning about the worsening starvation crisis in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues. According to Carl Skau, deputy director of the UN World Food Programme, only a fraction of the necessary supplies have been able to enter Gaza, leaving nine out of 10 residents unable to eat every day. Skau emphasized the near-impossibility of delivering aid to Gaza due to the challenging conditions on the ground.

Israel has justified its ongoing air strikes on Gaza with the aim of eliminating Hamas and securing the release of Israeli hostages. While Israel claims to be doing everything possible to ensure aid reaches Gaza, Skau’s report exposes the grim reality of the situation. Gazans heavily rely on aid deliveries, which have been severely restricted since the Hamas fighters breached Israel’s perimeter fence.

The dire situation has prompted international pressure, resulting in a temporary ceasefire and limited aid access. However, the UN World Food Programme is now calling for the opening of a second border crossing to meet the growing demand for humanitarian assistance. Skau revealed shocking statistics, stating that in some areas, nine out of 10 families go a full day without any food. People in Khan Younis, a city surrounded Israeli tanks, are living in dire conditions, often surviving on just rice.

The escalating conflict has taken a devastating toll on Gaza’s healthcare system. The head of the plastic surgery and burns unit at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis expressed helplessness at being unable to provide food for his own daughter. The hospital itself has faced an overwhelming number of casualties, as Israel targets Hamas leaders believed to be hiding in the area.

The recent UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire was vetoed the United States, eliciting strong criticism from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas accused the US of complicity in the war crimes occurring in Gaza during the ongoing conflict. Israel, on the other hand, expressed appreciation for the US’s stance, highlighting the complexity of the situation.

As the conflict persists, the toll on the civilian population continues to increase, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Without immediate action and increased access to aid, the starvation crisis is likely to worsen, leading to catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza.