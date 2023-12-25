Reports indicate that the population of Gaza is struggling with extreme hunger as the conflict continues to devastate the region. Despite the urgent need for supplies, only a fraction of the required aid has been able to enter the Strip. This has resulted in an alarming situation where nine out of ten people are unable to eat on a daily basis.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza persist as the country seeks to eliminate Hamas and secure the release of Israeli hostages. The Israel Defense Forces argue that they are doing everything possible to provide aid to the Gaza Strip, but the conditions on the ground have made it nearly impossible. Movement in and out of Gaza has been heavily restricted since October 7th, when Hamas fighters broke through Israel’s perimeter fence, resulting in the deaths of many individuals and the capture of numerous hostages.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting that Israel has killed over 17,700 Gazans during its retaliatory campaign, including thousands of children. Furthermore, with limited aid reaching Gaza, the existing food shortage has intensified. Families in some areas are going without any food for a full day and night, prompting widespread desperation and suffering.

The United Nations World Food Programme is urging the opening of a second border crossing to alleviate the severe shortage of supplies. The current situation has left vulnerable communities in a state of fear, chaos, and despair. Overcrowded shelters, sparse supermarkets, and bare shelves dominate the landscape.

The international community has placed pressure on both sides to cease hostilities and allow for essential aid to reach the starving population. However, the veto of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire the United States has drawn criticism and accusations of complicity in war crimes the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas. The ongoing conflict has claimed countless lives and only exacerbates the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Immediate action is crucial to alleviate the suffering of the population and bring about a lasting resolution to the conflict.