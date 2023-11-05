Apple Fires Employee in Turkey Over Controversial Instagram Posts

Apple has recently terminated one of its employees in Turkey after she made controversial posts on Instagram, expressing her views about “Zionists.” The decision came after a pro-Israel watchdog brought attention to her posts, attributing her dismissal to their efforts. This development was reported the New York Post.

The now-deleted Instagram posts the employee, Natasha Dach, showcased her support for Gaza and made strong statements regarding the actions of “Zionists.” While the exact content is not specified, a screenshot indicates that she accused them of stealing lives, jobs, and homes, among other claims.

The pro-Israel watchdog, StopAntisemitism, shared the image of Dach and her Instagram post, leading to increased visibility and scrutiny. As a result, Dach has reportedly removed her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

According to The New York Post, Dach is known to have expertise in creative writing and information technology and is based in Istanbul, Turkey. The report quoted Liora Rez, the executive director of StopAntisemitism, as stating that they received information about Dach’s termination from a confidential source within Apple.

In addition to Dach’s case, a Palestinian contractor identified as Mohammed Tami, who claimed to be a software engineer for Apple, also faced backlash. However, Apple clarified that Tami was no longer associated with the company. Tami had expressed his opposition to “the ethnic cleansing and genocide perpetrated Israel” in a LinkedIn post.

While the termination of these employees reflects Apple’s response to controversial statements made its staff members, it also raises questions about freedom of speech and the boundary between personal and professional online presence.

