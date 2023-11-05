Apple Employee Fired Over Controversial Social Media Posts

Apple has recently terminated an employee based in Turkey due to her controversial posts on Instagram, where she condemned “Zionists” as “murderers and thieves.” The individual, Natasha Dach, faced backlash after her comments were brought to light a pro-Israel watchdog group.

In her social media posts, Dach expressed her support for Gaza and accused Zionists of invading countries, stealing lives and resources, and engaging in bullying and torture. She claimed that acts of resistance against Zionists were labeled as terrorism, while emphasizing that they themselves were the real terrorists.

StopAntisemitism, the pro-Israel watchdog responsible for exposing Dach’s posts, shared an image of her and a screenshot of her Instagram comments. Following the controversy, Dach decided to delete both her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

Dach, who is identified as a creative writer and information technology specialist based in Istanbul, Turkey, has faced repercussions for her offensive remarks. Apple, a tech giant headquartered in Cupertino, California, terminated her employment.

The executive director of StopAntisemitism, Liora Rez, confirmed that the group learned about Dach’s termination from a confidential source within Apple. Rez also revealed that they uncovered a LinkedIn note from another individual named Mohammed Tami, who claimed to be a software engineer for Apple. However, Apple clarified that Tami was a contractor and had no ongoing business with the company.

Tami, who resides in Ramallah on the Israeli-occupied West Bank, expressed his condemnation of the alleged “ethnic cleansing and genocide perpetrated Israel” on LinkedIn. He asserted the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the return of displaced individuals to their homeland. Tami emphasized that the struggle would persist until the dismantling of the oppressive system.

