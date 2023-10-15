Social Media Users Complain of Suspension and Bans for Pro-Palestinian Content

Social media users have raised concerns about the suspension or banning of posts and accounts that display pro-Palestinian content following Israel’s intense bombing campaign in Gaza. Mondoweiss, a news and analysis account dedicated to Palestine, reported that its TikTok account was temporarily taken down. Instagram users have also complained about restrictions on their accounts and the inability to livestream. Several users with pro-Palestinian accounts have taken to the platform to raise awareness of the issue, highlighting the disparity in views between posts about Palestine and other unrelated content.

This targeting of pro-Palestinian accounts coincided with Israel’s siege on the Gaza Strip. Many users have accused major online platforms like Meta (previously known as Facebook) of moderating and scrutinizing Palestinian content more intensely. Nadim Nashif, the executive director of a Palestinian digital rights group, claims that there is a double standard in how Meta handles hashtags related to recent escalations in the conflict. However, Meta denies any claims of censorship or bias in its actions and maintains that its policies are designed to give everyone a voice while prioritizing user safety.

This is not the first time that Meta and its subsidiaries have faced accusations of censorship and shadow banning. Similar issues were raised during the Sheikh Jarrah protests in 2021, prompting Meta to work with organizations like 7amleh to address the concerns. However, critics argue that more needs to be done to protect the digital rights of Palestinians and ensure that social media platforms are free from discrimination.

Social media censorship of pro-Palestinian voices and alternative news media reporting on Israeli occupation crimes has been well-documented. Instances of censorship tend to increase during periods of heightened violence and international attention on Palestine. In response to shadow bans, users have shared guidelines on how to navigate the restrictions imposed Meta. Additionally, the European Commission has launched an investigation into Meta’s handling of misinformation related to Hamas and Israel, further emphasizing the importance of protecting user rights and addressing these concerns.

