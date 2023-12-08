Title: Evidence of Sexual Violence Emerges from Tragic Hamas Attacks

Summary:

Disturbing evidence of sexual violence, rape, and brutal mutilation of women has emerged following the Hamas attacks on October 7th. Witnesses and those involved in handling the victims’ bodies have reported multiple signs of sexual assault, including broken pelvises, bruises, cuts, and tears. Victims ranged from children and teenagers to pensioners, indicating that no age group was spared from these horrific acts. Survivors, body-collectors, morgue staff, and footage from the attack sites have helped create a grim picture of the events. Israeli police have revealed a video testimony from an eyewitness at the Nova music festival, describing the gang rape, mutilation, and execution of one victim. Evidence such as videos of naked, bloodied women filmed Hamas on the day of the attacks, along with photographs of bodies taken afterwards, suggests that women were specifically targeted.

The impact of these attacks on survivors has been devastating. Many individuals have found it difficult to talk about their experiences, and some may never be able to testify. Several young men and women have been hospitalized due to severe mental health issues, with some being suicidal. Tragically, there have been reports of survivors taking their own lives. The testimonies provided volunteers who collected the bodies reveal shocking acts of torture and mutilation. These include accounts of pregnant women whose wombs were ripped open and their fetuses stabbed inside them.

The evidence collected is deeply disturbing and highlights the brutal nature of these attacks. While Hamas has denied these accusations, the testimonials from eyewitnesses and survivors paint a harrowing picture. The long-term impact on the mental health and well-being of the survivors cannot be understated. It is crucial that those responsible for these heinous crimes are held accountable and that support is provided to the survivors in their journey towards healing and justice.