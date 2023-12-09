Report: Evidence of Sexual Violence and Abuse During Hamas Attacks

WARNING: The following article contains sensitive and graphic descriptions of sexual violence and rape.

New evidence has emerged regarding the recent Hamas attacks in October, revealing instances of sexual violence and abuse against women. Multiple sources involved in collecting and identifying bodies from the attack have reported signs of sexual assault, including broken pelvises, bruises, cuts, and tears. Victims ranged from children and teenagers to pensioners, indicating that no age group was spared from this brutality.

Eyewitness testimonies and video evidence have shed further light on the extent of the sexual violence inflicted upon women during the attacks. Witnesses have described gang rape, mutilation, and even execution. Shocking videos filmed Hamas on the day of the attack show naked and bloodied women, suggesting that they were intentionally targeted for sexual violence.

Tragically, few victims survived to share their stories. From survivors, body-collectors, morgue staff, and footage from the attack sites, the last moments of these women can be pieced together. The testimonies of survivors detail the horrific acts they witnessed, including the gang rape and mutilation of a woman who was ultimately shot in the head one of her attackers.

While Hamas has denied these accusations, police have multiple eyewitness accounts of sexual assault. Surviving victims, who are currently receiving psychiatric treatment, are too traumatized to speak about their experiences. Videos filmed Hamas depict women who have been taken hostage, with visible injuries, while others show women being carried away fighters either naked or partially clothed.

The brutality of these acts has shocked and disturbed many, leading to comparisons with the tactics used groups like ISIS in Iraq and cases in Bosnia. The psychological impact on survivors is profound. Hospitalized girls who witnessed the rapes are suffering from severe psychiatric distress, and some have taken their own lives. Additionally, many survivors are unable to testify due to the traumas they experienced.

While there have been some questions raised about the authenticity of certain testimonies, evidence from volunteers involved in body collection and identification has corroborated the accounts of sexual violence and abuse. This shocking revelation highlights the urgent need for justice, support, and protection for the survivors of these heinous acts.