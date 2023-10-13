Addressing Misinformation in Times of Conflict

In today’s technology-driven society, it has become increasingly difficult to discern between authentic information and fake claims, especially when it comes to conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas dispute. As news of the recent attack Hamas and Israel’s threat of retaliation spread across various media platforms, a surge of misinformation and misleading videos accompanied it.

To combat this problem, it is crucial to understand the verification efforts undertaken journalists reporting on conflicts. According to the Digital News Report 2023 from the University of Oxford’s Reuters Institute, 56% of respondents from 46 countries expressed concerns about differentiating between real and fake news on the internet, an increase from 54% in the previous year.

The concern is particularly high in areas close to violent conflicts. Slovakia, a country bordering Ukraine, reported that nearly half of its respondents encountered misinformation regarding the Ukraine conflict within a week, twice the proportion found in the UK, United States, or Japan.

Media reports have highlighted a surge of fake posts on Twitter during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Israeli monitoring firm Cyabra revealed that many of these posts originated from fake accounts utilizing automated bots, which were active on platforms such as Twitter and TikTok. Cyabra’s analysis of two million pictures, posts, and videos found that 25% of profiles were fake.

To address misinformation, traditional media outlets have employed robust fact-checking mechanisms. BBC Verify, launched in 2023, showcases how journalists at the BBC ensure the accuracy of their reports using advanced editorial tools, techniques, and investigations. BBC Verify has flagged videos and social media posts about the Israel-Gaza conflict that were identified as untrue or misleading. Other organizations like AP Fact Check and Reuters have also taken steps to debunk misinformation online.

Human review remains essential in verifying information, even with the aid of automated fact-checking tools. Reuters recently fact-checked a video clip circulated online with false claims regarding the creation of fake footage of deaths in Israel or Palestine. Reuters had previously highlighted the true origins of the clip in 2022, clarifying that it depicted the behind-the-scenes filming of a Palestinian production.

The prevalence of misinformation on social media platforms and people’s reliance on them as news sources have contributed to a lack of confidence in the information encountered. Consequently, there is a growing need for clear, verifiable, and fact-based news gathering. In times of violent conflict, responsible and timely communication from journalists across the globe is crucial.

As Edward Murrow, the pioneering American broadcast journalist, once said, “The speed of communications is wondrous to behold. It is also true that speed can multiply the distribution of information that we know to be untrue.”

Source: Digital News Report 2023 (University of Oxford’s Reuters Institute), The Guardian, Cyabra, BBC, AP Fact Check, Reuters