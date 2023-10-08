Disturbing Footage Emerges of Hamas Taking Women Hostage in Gaza

Social media footage has surfaced, allegedly showing women being taken hostage the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The videos depict scenes of violence and captivity, with one video showing a woman being pulled from a car trunk and forced into the backseat while bleeding and with cable ties around her wrists. Another video shows an elderly Israeli woman being driven into Gaza against her will.

These shocking videos have emerged amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, with hundreds of casualties reported on both sides. The violence has led to condemnations from international leaders, including New Zealand calling for an immediate end to the hostilities.

Professor Alexander Gillespie, an expert in international law, has stated that taking civilians hostage is a clear violation of international law and a mark of terrorism. He also highlights other war crimes being committed, such as indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and the targeting of civilians, including living individuals and the bodies of the deceased.

Hamas has also released footage of its fighters training to use motorized hang gliders to infiltrate southern Israel. The conflict has escalated, with the Israeli Prime Minister vowing to make the enemy pay a price, while Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh claims the assault will spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Reports from Reuters describe the devastating aftermath, with bodies of Israeli civilians scattered across highways in southern Israel near Gaza. The scenes of destruction and loss serve as a reminder of the human toll of this ongoing conflict.

