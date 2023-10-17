Israel Launches Social Media Campaign to Shape Image Amid Conflict

Israel has initiated a widespread social media campaign in key Western countries in an effort to gain support for its military response against Hamas. To achieve this, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry has employed paid ads containing graphic and emotional images showcasing the violence caused Hamas. These ads were distributed on platforms such as X and YouTube, targeting specific countries and demographics. This strategy is part of a rising trend among governments globally, where they are increasingly resorting to online campaigns to shape their image, particularly during times of crisis.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization the EU, US, and UK, has also been actively propagating its own messages on platforms like Telegram and X. The group recently released a hostage video of a young French-Israeli woman, further fueling tensions in the conflict. Hamas initiated the conflict attacking Israeli citizens, resulting in Israel launching retaliatory strikes and a siege of the Gaza Strip. During this time, more than 2,330 Palestinians have lost their lives, and over 2 million trapped Palestinians in Gaza continue to face deteriorating conditions.

Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry’s ads on X have been viewed over 4 million times, with 30 ads released in a little over a week. These ads depict Hamas as a vicious and terrorist group and feature distressing images aimed at evoking emotional responses. YouTube has also been targeted Israel, with over 75 ads released, some of which are particularly graphic. The ads have been directed at viewers in Western countries, including France, Germany, the US, and the UK.

The social media campaigns Israel and Hamas have posed challenges to these platforms in terms of content moderation. Google removed approximately 30 ads containing violent images from its public library after concerns were raised. The company has guidelines regarding violent and graphic content. X is currently being investigated the European Commission for its content moderation practices regarding illegal content and disinformation relating to the conflict.

Overall, governments utilizing targeted online campaigns to shape their image during times of crisis is becoming increasingly prevalent. While these campaigns aim to garner support, they also raise questions about content moderation and the responsibility of social media platforms in facilitating the spread of certain messages.