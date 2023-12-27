Investigation Underway Following Alleged Blast near Israel Embassy

The Delhi Police has commenced an investigation into the alleged blast near the Embassy of Israel, with a focus on analyzing “end-to-end encrypted calls” made from mobile numbers in the vicinity. While tracing these calls presents challenges due to their encryption, the police are employing specialized investigative techniques and analyzing nearby numbers to identify individuals in the area at the time of the incident, said a senior police official.

CCTV footage captured two suspects near the embassy, and authorities are actively working to ascertain their identity and their involvement in the incident. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), accompanied the Delhi Special Cell and Dog Squad, has initiated a probe into the alleged ‘blast’ call.

The investigation took a significant turn when a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was discovered near the embassy. The letter, written in English, contained threatening words and referred to a group named “Sir Allah Resistance,” according to sources.

Israeli diplomats confirmed the reports of a blast, assuring that all embassy members were safe. Deputy Ambassador Ohad Nakash Kaynar stated, “An explosion occurred in close proximity to the Embassy. Our security teams are working closely with local Delhi security to investigate the matter further.” However, a security guard stationed near the embassy described the incident as a noise similar to a tire burst and saw smoke near a tree.

The investigation into the alleged blast near the Embassy of Israel is ongoing, with authorities utilizing all available resources to establish the facts and ensure the safety and security of all involved parties. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Sources: PTI, ANI