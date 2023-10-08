Increased Police Patrols in London after Videos of Support for Hamas

Police patrols in London have been heightened following the circulation of videos depicting individuals seemingly celebrating the recent Hamas attack on Israel. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has expressed her expectation that the police will employ the full extent of the law to address any displays of support for Hamas. The Metropolitan Police (Met) has stated that they will increase their visible presence in order to reassure communities.

It has been observed that Palestinian flags are being waved, car horns are being beeped, and individuals are clapping in these videos shared on social media. In response, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has called on the Met to intensify their patrols, stating that certain individuals are glorifying the terrorist activities of Hamas. He asserts that such behaviors have no place in the UK and the police must take them seriously.

The Met acknowledges the existence of multiple incidents related to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Gaza border, including those shared on social media. They have therefore increased policing patrols across various areas of London to provide a visible presence and instill reassurance within the communities. The police emphasize that individuals who experience threatening behavior or feel concerned for their safety should immediately contact them.

The objective is to strike a balance between the right to protest and the prevention of any disruption to Londoners. The Met is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens while upholding the fundamental principles of free speech and peaceful assembly.

Overall, the British government, law enforcement, and security organizations in London are united in their commitment to zero tolerance for antisemitism, terrorism glorification, and disturbances stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Sources:

– Home Secretary Suella Braverman: Tweet on X (formerly Twitter)

– Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick: Statement

– Metropolitan Police: Statement