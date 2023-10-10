The Impact of Graphic Images from the Israel-Palestine Conflict on Children’s Well-being

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Hamas and the Israeli military, psychologists are warning about the potential harm these graphic images can have on children’s mental health. The violence and disturbing scenes of the conflict have been widely circulated on social media platforms like TikTok, X, and Facebook, causing feelings of anxiety, fear, and unsafety among viewers.

Dr. Taslim Alani-Verjee, a clinical and counseling psychologist, explains that exposure to these images can interfere with our sense of safety and create a sense of uncertainty. This can lead to negative emotions and contribute to mental health issues such as anxiety and sadness.

A study published in Environmental Research and Public Health found that youth who view violent scenes of armed conflict may experience symptoms of anxiety, sadness, isolation, and distress. The study also highlights that media exposure to terrorism and armed conflict can predict various functional outcomes in children and adolescents, including aggression, sleep disorders, and radicalization of beliefs.

To help children cope with the impact of these images, parents are advised to address their own emotions first and then have open conversations with their children. Dr. Katy Kamkar, a clinical psychologist, suggests that parents provide objective information about the situation and correct any misinformation in a developmentally appropriate way.

For younger children, who may not have the language to express their emotions, parents can look out for physical symptoms such as stomachaches and headaches. These can be signs that the child is experiencing emotional distress. Parents can help ensuring their safety and talking about the conflict in general terms.

For older children who may be more exposed to news and images through social media, it is important to listen to their thoughts and feelings when they are ready to discuss the topic. Taking a walk or engaging in physical activities can also help them process their emotions.

Psychologists also suggest limiting social media exposure and choosing reliable sources of information. Unfollowing accounts or taking temporary breaks from platforms can be helpful in managing overwhelming content. It is important to prioritize mental well-being and choose effective ways to stay informed without becoming overwhelmed.

Overall, it is crucial for parents to support their children and provide a safe space for them to express their emotions about the conflict. By addressing their emotional needs and using appropriate strategies, we can help children navigate the impact of graphic images and promote their well-being during these challenging times.

Sources:

– Environmental Research and Public Health

– Dr. Taslim Alani-Verjee, Clinical and Counseling Psychologist

– Dr. Katy Kamkar, Clinical Psychologist