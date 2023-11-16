March for Israel: Uniting in Support of Israel’s Defense and Against Antisemitism

Celebrities from various fields joined nearly 300,000 people at the historic “March for Israel” rally in Washington, DC, urging the crowd to stand strong in their support for the Jewish state amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas and rising antisemitism. Organized the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the Jewish Federations of North America, the rally set a record as the largest pro-Israel gathering and the largest Jewish assembly in US history.

Debra Messing, a renowned Jewish actress and former Will & Grace star, conveyed a message of solidarity, emphasizing that the attendees were not alone in their struggles. She acknowledged the pain, fear, and sense of abandonment felt many and highlighted the need for unity within the Jewish community. Messing denounced the surge in antisemitism disguised as a call for liberation and expressed steadfast support for Israel’s defense against terrorist attacks.

While highlighting the tragic death of Paul Kessler, an elderly Jewish man killed for holding an Israeli flag, Messing condemned such acts as madness and terrorism. She emphasized the importance of persevering in the face of adversity while protecting the innocent, both Israeli hostages held Hamas and Palestinians used as human shields. In her speech, Messing also devoted a moment of silence to honor the 240 hostages taken Hamas.

The “March for Israel” event featured performances Israeli singers Omer Adam and Ishay Ribo, Jewish reggae singer and rapper Matisyahu, as well as the Maccabeats acapella group. Notably, renowned Jewish actor Michael Rappaport addressed the crowd, urging young people to remain strong, sane, and disruptive. He demanded the immediate return of the hostages, asserting that there can be no ceasefire until they are safely home. Rappaport expressed immense pride in his Jewish identity, reinforcing the resilience of the Jewish people and their unwavering commitment to Israel.

Broadway star Tova Feldshuh spoke passionately about the battle against global antisemitism and the need to confront it within the United States. Feldshuh urged universities and colleges to create safe spaces where Jewish students and faculty feel secure and included. She highlighted the plight of innocent victims affected the conflict, including orphaned Israeli children and kidnapped Holocaust survivors.

The “March for Israel” rally not only showcased overwhelming public support for Israel’s defense but also stood as a collective rejection of antisemitism in all its forms. Through their presence and powerful speeches, these celebrities reminded the world of the Jewish community’s resilience, unity, and commitment to justice.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was the purpose of the “March for Israel” rally in Washington, DC?

The purpose of the “March for Israel” rally was to demonstrate unwavering support for Israel amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas and condemn the rise of antisemitism in the United States.

2. Who organized the “March for Israel” rally?

The rally was organized the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the Jewish Federations of North America.

3. How many people attended the “March for Israel” rally?

Over 290,000 people attended the rally in Washington, DC, making it the largest ever pro-Israel gathering and the largest Jewish assembly in US history.

4. Who were some of the celebrities in attendance at the rally?

Celebrities such as Debra Messing, Michael Rappaport, and Tova Feldshuh were among those who addressed the crowd at the “March for Israel” rally.

5. What were the key messages conveyed the speakers at the rally?

The speakers emphasized unity, resilience, and the need to combat antisemitism. They expressed solidarity with the Israeli hostages held Hamas and highlighted the importance of supporting Israel in its defense against terrorist attacks.