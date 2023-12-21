Illinois State Police Propose Rules for Enforcement of Assault Weapons Ban

The Illinois State Police (ISP) have recently released their proposed rules for enforcing the state’s assault weapons ban and registry. These rules provide more clarity regarding what is considered banned under the new law.

Under the proposed rules, individuals who owned a now-banned weapon or attachment prior to the signing of the ban Governor JB Pritzker on January 10th have until January 1st to register their firearms. Registration can be done through the ISP’s website using the individual’s Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

To address confusion among gun owners, the proposed rules provide a definition of assault weapon attachments and outline hunting exemptions. They also specify the actions to be taken if an individual owns a banned weapon and loses their FOID card. Additionally, the rules offer guidance for individuals who possess banned weapons and are planning to move to Illinois.

Approval of the proposed rules hinges on the decision of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, with their next meeting scheduled for December 12th in Chicago. In November, the ISP conducted public hearings across the state to gather input on the rule-making process.

According to the proposed rules, attachments such as pistol grips, thumbhole stocks, flash suppressors, grenade launchers, threaded barrels, and barrel shrouds are considered assault weapon attachments. Items not specifically designed for firearms, such as those for airsoft guns, are not included in this definition. The possession of such attachments on a firearm would classify it as an assault weapon, subject to the ban.

The proposed rules also ban easily convertible magazines, setting a limit of 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns.

In the case of individuals who own assault weapons, the rules allow for a 60-day grace period to apply for a FOID card after relocating to Illinois. In the event of a denied FOID application, individuals must surrender their weapons, transfer them to someone legally eligible, or move them out of state. The same rules apply to inheriting assault weapons after someone’s death.

While the proposed rules aim to provide clarity, there are still concerns about the constitutionality of the assault weapons ban. The Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, Richard Pearson, argues that the ban infringes upon the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

The state’s brief has been submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is currently considering whether to block the law. Additionally, a federal judge in Illinois is scheduled to hear arguments on December 12th regarding an injunction specifically targeting the registry.

In conclusion, the proposed rules the Illinois State Police seek to establish guidelines for the enforcement of the state’s assault weapons ban and registry. While they attempt to provide greater clarity, there remain debates over the constitutionality of the ban and concerns from gun owners about potential infringements on their rights.