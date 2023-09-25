Manitoulin Island Man Facing 30 Charges in Social Media Fraud Case

A Manitoulin Island man is now facing 30 charges after 11 people were allegedly victimized in a social media fraud case. The investigation, conducted the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP, lasted six months.

On March 10, 2023, the Manitoulin OPP received a complaint regarding fraudulent activity on a social media group involved in buying, selling, and swapping. The complainant had paid for an item that was never delivered and was not receiving any response to their emails.

During the investigation, 11 victims from southern, northeastern, and northwestern Ontario were identified. Each victim lost amounts ranging from $50 to $445 between January and March. Denzel Lewis Anwhatin, a 25-year-old from Sheguindah First Nation, has been charged with 12 counts of fraud under $5,000, 12 counts of making a false statement in writing with the payment of money, and six counts of trafficking in property obtained crime.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 11. In response to this incident, OPP Community Safety Officer John Hill emphasized the importance of being aware of the tactics used scammers and taking steps to protect oneself.

To avoid falling victim to buy and sell frauds, individuals are advised to examine the profile and customer reviews of the seller, looking for signs of fraudulent activity such as new profiles with few reviews, followers, and posts. Offers that seem too good to be true should be mistrusted as they often lure people in with steep discounts.

It is also recommended to avoid accepting overpayments for items being sold, as scammers may send a fraudulent cheque for more than the asking price, hoping the seller will deposit the cheque and repay them the difference before the bank realizes it is fake. Additionally, paying with cash should be avoided, and payment methods with purchase protection, such as Visa, Mastercard, or Facebook checkout, should be used instead.

If you suspect you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, you can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your local police authority. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre can also be reached at 1-888-495-8501, or you can report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

Sources:



Source name: Sudbury Star, https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/manitoulin-island-man-faces-30-charges-after-11-people-victimized-in-social-media-fraud-opp-says