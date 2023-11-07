An Island Lake Man Receives 25-Year Sentence for Assaulting Children He Met Online

An Island Lake man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children he met through a social media platform. The man, identified as Ernesto Reynosa-Vasayez, pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a 12-year-old child and criminal sexual assault of a 14-year-old child.

According to court records, Reynosa-Vasayez befriended the children and solicited photographs of them via Snapchat. He then proceeded to drive to meet and sexually assault them. As a result of his guilty plea, several charges including predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault with force, traveling to meet a minor, grooming, and sexual exploitation were dismissed.

Reynosa-Vasayez will be required to serve at least 85% of his 25-year sentence and will receive credit for the approximately 500 days he has already spent in custody since his arrest on June 24, 2022. Upon his release, he will be subjected to mandatory supervised release for three years to life and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

In addition, the sentencing order signed Judge Tiffany Davis states that Reynosa-Vasayez will undergo evaluation to determine if he poses a risk as a sexually violent person upon completing his prison term.

This case serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers that exist online and highlights the need for vigilant monitoring of children’s activities on social media platforms. Parents and guardians must prioritize educating their children about internet safety, including the importance of not sharing personal information or engaging in conversations with strangers.

