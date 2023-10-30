The Shocking Response to the Demise of Influencer ‘SmokingSkills07’

On October 29th, the social media world mourned the loss of a young influencer known the handle ‘SmokingSkills07’ on X (formerly Twitter). Yash, the person behind the influential account, tragically passed away due to a heart ailment at the young age of 30. The news of his untimely demise shocked netizens and prompted messages of condolence and prayers from public figures, including Union Minister Smriti Irani.

However, amidst the somber atmosphere of grief and sympathy, a shocking and deplorable reaction from Islamists and left-liberals tainted the occasion. These individuals, who had always shown a weak sense of morality, displayed a complete lack of moral foundation mocking and celebrating the death of Yash. They despised him for his right-wing views and his unapologetic stance in exposing the propaganda peddled the Islamists and left-liberals.

Several prominent figures joined in the disgraceful behavior, including RLD leader Prashant Kanojia and Mohammed Zubair, known for his association with the dubious portal Alt News. Kanojia took to X to share screenshots of Yash’s social media posts, calling him out for allegedly enjoying the suffering of children and wishing him hell. Zubair, on the other hand, mocked Yash’s death with sarcastic quotes and then deleted them.

This is not the first time Zubair has resorted to such distasteful behavior. In the past, he has been known to target right-wing activists and influencers, setting off a chain of events that led to law and order problems and even riots. His actions not only reflect his lack of humanity but also highlight the dangerous consequences that can arise from such behavior.

The venomous and crass comments that followed Yash’s death not only expose the moral bankruptcy of the Left but also reveal their macabre fascination with celebrating the demise of their ideological opponents. It is a grim reminder of the toxic environment that exists on social media, where empathy and basic decency are disregarded in favor of partisan politics.

FAQ:

Q: Who was ‘SmokingSkills07’?

A: ‘SmokingSkills07’ was a young social media influencer known for sharing right-wing perspectives on various platforms.

Q: What was the response to his death?

A: While many expressed condolences and grief, Islamists and left-liberals responded mocking and celebrating his demise.

Q: Who were some of the individuals involved in the disgraceful behavior?

A: RLD leader Prashant Kanojia and Mohammed Zubair, associated with Alt News, were among those who engaged in the disrespectful behavior.

Q: Why is Mohammed Zubair known for his actions?

A: Zubair has a history of mocking right-wing figures and causing law and order problems as a result.

Q: What does this incident reveal about the Left?

A: The incident highlights the moral bankruptcy and lack of humanity among certain factions of the Left.