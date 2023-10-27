New Article: Social Media Platforms Remove Accounts of Controversial Islamist Group

Social media platforms have taken action to remove the accounts of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamist group that recently sparked controversy during a pro-Palestinian protest in London. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as well as TikTok, confirmed the removal of the group’s pages. Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in parts of Europe and the Middle East, has faced calls for proscription in the UK following chants of “jihad” at the protest.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, classified Hizb ut-Tahrir as a “dangerous organization,” leading to the removal of its Instagram page. TikTok also banned the group’s account for violating community guidelines. Alongside Hizb ut-Tahrir, the Instagram account of Luqman Muqeem, who spoke at the protest and featured in a video on the group’s website, has been removed as well.

While concerns were raised about the footage from the Hizb ut-Tahrir demonstration, the Metropolitan Police concluded that no offenses were committed due to the multiple interpretations of the term “jihad.” This analysis has faced criticism from government ministers, leading to calls for a consensus that chanting “jihad” is unacceptable.

Despite the controversy, Downing Street has indicated that there are no plans to change the law. However, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick stressed the need for a consensus that chanting “jihad” is completely reprehensible and amounts to an incitement of terrorist violence.

In response to the removal of their social media accounts, Hizb ut-Tahrir posted a statement on Twitter and their website, attributing the ban to their stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They argued that the ban displayed weakness on the part of those trying to silence their ideas.

