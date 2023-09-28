Judge grants bail to journalist accused of spreading provocative narrative

A special court in Islamabad has granted journalist Khalid Jamil bail, a week after he was arrested on charges of spreading a “provocative narrative” against state institutions through social media posts. Jamil’s bail plea was approved Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, with surety bonds worth Rs50,000. Following the court’s decision, he was released from Adiala Jail.

According to the initial information report filed the FIA against Jamil, he was found sharing and propagating highly intimidating content on social media, which was likely to cause fear among the public and incite offences against the state or state institutions. The agency also accused him of propagating, promoting, and glorifying anti-state and hatred narrative against state institutions.

Jamil’s defence lawyer, Naveed Malik, argued that the allegations against his client were baseless and that he held a prominent position as the Bureau Chief at a highly respected news organisation. Malik pointed out that the particular section of the law under which Jamil was detained had been declared unconstitutional the Islamabad High Court.

The prosecutor in the case argued that specific narratives on social media often led to institutions being targeted and potentially compromised national identity. He cited the case of Senator Azam Swati, who had allegedly targeted a former army chief in a tweet, as an example of the broader issue.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing these arguments.

Definitions:

Rs: Pakistani rupees

FIA: Federal Investigation Agency

Peca: Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act

FIR: First Information Report

Sources: No specific URLs provided.