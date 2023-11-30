New York Man Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving Incident Resulting in Tragic Fatality

A 24-year-old man from Woodbridge, New Jersey, named Vasu Laroiya, has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Albany County, New York. Last year, Laroiya was intoxicated and driving a Tesla at speeds of 156 miles per hour when he collided with the back of a car driven Katie Fisher, a 22-year-old woman from Ballston Spa, New York. The impact of the crash caused Fisher’s car to crash into a guardrail and burst into flames, tragically resulting in her death.

Laroiya confessed to using his cell phone to record a Snapchat video while driving at an extremely high speed. Additionally, it was revealed that he had a prior alcohol-related conviction in New Jersey in 2019. CBS News Albany reported that Fisher was driving a Honda Civic at the time of the incident.

The family of Katie Fisher was present in the courtroom when Laroiya entered his guilty plea; however, her father, Shawn Fisher, expressed his disappointment with the justice the legal system provides in cases like this. He believes that violent and reckless vehicle crimes, such as Laroiya’s, should be treated with the same severity as violent gun crimes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What charges did Vasu Laroiya plead guilty to?

A: Vasu Laroiya pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Q: What was Vasu Laroiya doing at the time of the accident?

A: Vasu Laroiya was driving a Tesla at speeds of 156 miles per hour while recording a Snapchat video.

Q: What was the outcome of the accident?

A: The accident resulted in the death of Katie Fisher after her car crashed into a guardrail and burst into flames.

Q: What is Shawn Fisher’s opinion on vehicular crimes?

A: Shawn Fisher believes that vehicular crimes, such as the one committed Vasu Laroiya, should be considered violent crimes and warrant more severe punishment.