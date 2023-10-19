Introducing ISabadell’s WhatsApp Channel for News and Updates on Sabadell

ISabadell, the digital newspaper of Sabadell, has launched a new channel on the popular messaging application WhatsApp, providing users with easy access to daily news and highlights. This new feature allows users to stay informed about current events and important stories directly from their mobile phones. The channel can be found under the “Novedades” or “Actualitzacions” tab, depending on the language setting of the app.

Previously, ISabadell had a channel on Telegram, where they shared the most notable content about daily life in Sabadell, as well as their own sections such as “La vinyeta” or “Història de Sabadell,” and promotions and updates on initiatives like the “Premi Sabadellenc de l’Any” or the photo contest #EstiuSabadell. However, with WhatsApp becoming the most popular messaging network globally, they have now expanded to this platform.

Users can join the ISabadell channel on WhatsApp clicking on a direct link or searching for it among the thousands of channels available on the app. Within the “Novedades” or “Actualitzacions” tab, users will find suggestions for popular channels or can directly search for “ISabadell” to follow the channel. It is worth noting that since the channel is relatively new, it may not immediately appear in the search results, so using the direct link is recommended.

Once users have joined the channel, they have the option to activate notifications, which are initially muted default, and can react to the content shared. However, it is important to understand that the channels are one-way communication tools, and users cannot respond with text messages, nor can they see the other members or engage in conversations within the channel. Privacy is ensured, as neither ISabadell nor any other members can access or use phone numbers for any purpose.

WhatsApp, owned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is the most widely used messaging application, with an estimated 33 million active users in Spain alone, accounting for nearly 70% of the total population. Meanwhile, ISabadell has a strong social media presence, with a community of nearly 45,000 people across platforms such as Facebook, X (previously Twitter), Instagram, and Telegram. Now, they are expanding their reach joining WhatsApp.

To stay up to date with ISabadell’s news and updates on Sabadell through their WhatsApp channel, users can join clicking the provided link or searching for “ISabadell” within the app.

