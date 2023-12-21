Title: Technical Issue Disrupts News Access for Canadian Users on Meta’s Threads

Summary: A software bug temporarily impacted the ability of Canadian users to access news on Meta’s Threads platform. Despite initial confusion about the role of Canadian government legislation, Meta confirmed that the bug has been resolved. However, speculation arises regarding Meta potentially blocking news content on Threads in the future, given previous instances of news blocking on Facebook and Instagram in Canada. With Threads gaining popularity as an alternative to other social media platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), any prolonged news blocking could significantly impact its user base. Meanwhile, Google has reached a compromise agreeing to an annual payment of $74 million to the Canadian news sector to prevent potential news blocks.

—

Inbar Gadot, the product manager for Threads at Meta, announced today the resolution of a technical issue that temporarily hindered Canadian users from accessing news content on the platform. The bug, which caused confusion among users displaying notifications suggesting that news content was blocked due to Canadian government legislation, has been fixed.

Contrary to speculation, a Meta spokesperson clarified that Threads is not subject to the current framework of the Online News Act. However, this incident has raised concerns about the potential for Meta to block news content on Threads in the future. With Threads amassing a user base of approximately 100 million, any persistent news blocking on the platform could have a substantial impact, especially considering its increasing popularity as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier instances of news blocking on Meta’s other platforms, Facebook and Instagram, in compliance with the Online News Act have heightened worries about the future news-sharing capabilities on Threads. During Canada’s recent wildfire crisis, Meta’s decision to block news content faced criticism from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In contrast, Google has taken a different approach, reaching an agreement to make an annual payment of $74 million to the Canadian news sector to mitigate potential news blocks. This compromise demonstrates Google’s commitment to supporting the news industry while respecting the regulatory landscape.

As Meta’s Threads continues to evolve, industry experts and users alike will closely monitor their policies on news sharing and potential blocking. Clear communication from Meta will be crucial in maintaining trust and transparency with its user base, particularly in countries with legislation concerning online news distribution.