Is Zach Braff still with Florence Pugh?

Is Zach Braff still dating Florence Pugh?

In recent months, rumors have been swirling about the relationship status of Hollywood actor Zach Braff and rising star Florence Pugh. The couple first sparked dating rumors in early 2019, and since then, fans have been eagerly following their journey. However, as with any celebrity relationship, speculation and gossip can often cloud the truth. So, let’s take a closer look at the current status of Zach Braff and Florence Pugh’s romance.

Are Zach Braff and Florence Pugh still together?

As of the latest reports, Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are indeed still together. Despite facing criticism and scrutiny due to their significant age difference (Zach is 46, while Florence is 25), the couple has remained strong and supportive of each other. They have been spotted together on numerous occasions, both in public and on social media, showcasing their affection and love for one another.

What is the age difference between Zach Braff and Florence Pugh?

Zach Braff, known for his roles in “Scrubs” and “Garden State,” is 21 years older than Florence Pugh, who gained recognition for her performances in “Little Women” and “Midsommar.” While age gaps in relationships are not uncommon in the entertainment industry, it has drawn attention from some critics and fans alike.

How did Zach Braff and Florence Pugh meet?

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh reportedly met while working on the short film “In the Time It Takes to Get There” in 2019. Since then, their relationship has blossomed, with both individuals expressing their admiration and support for each other’s work.

In conclusion, Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are still going strong as a couple, despite the occasional controversy surrounding their relationship. As with any celebrity romance, it’s important to remember that their personal lives are their own, and it’s up to them to define their happiness.