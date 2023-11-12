Is YouTube TV Free?

In the world of online streaming, YouTube has become a household name. With its vast collection of user-generated content, it has revolutionized the way we consume videos. However, when it comes to YouTube TV, a subscription-based service that offers live TV channels, the question arises: is it free?

The answer is no, YouTube TV is not free. It is a paid service that requires a monthly subscription fee. Launched in 2017, YouTube TV offers access to over 85 live TV channels, including popular networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and more. It also provides unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record their favorite shows and watch them later.

To access YouTube TV, users need to sign up for a subscription plan, which currently costs $64.99 per month. This fee grants access to up to six accounts per household, making it a suitable option for families or roommates who want to share the service.

FAQ:

1. Can I access YouTube TV for free?

No, YouTube TV is a paid service that requires a monthly subscription fee.

2. What channels are available on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers over 85 live TV channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and more.

3. Can I record shows on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV provides unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record their favorite shows and watch them later.

4. How much does YouTube TV cost?

Currently, YouTube TV subscription plans cost $64.99 per month.

While YouTube itself remains a free platform for uploading and watching user-generated content, YouTube TV is a separate service that requires a paid subscription. It offers a convenient way to access live TV channels and record shows for later viewing. So, if you’re looking for a comprehensive live TV streaming experience, YouTube TV might be worth considering, but be prepared to pay the monthly fee.